Happy International Nurses Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Honour Nurses

International Nurses Day (IND) is annually celebrated on May 12. This day is observed by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) as they commemorate the noble work of a nurse who does everything to take care of the patient. The most important reason to celebrate International Nurses Day 2020 on May 12 is that it's the birth anniversary of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy International Nurses Day 2020 wishes, quotes and HD images. In the below article you can do a free download of Happy International Nurses Day wishes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, text messages and Nurses Day GIF. Happy National Nurses Week (US) 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Appreciation Quotes to Send Health Workers on This Observance.

The theme of International Nurses Day 2020 set by ICN is 'nursing the world to health', with a focus on the 'true value of nurses to the people of the world'. The year 2020 has been designated the Year of the Nurse and Midwife and it also coincides with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. The world is hit by coronavirus pandemic where nurses are one of the major frontline workers. The courageous work of nurses and other healthcare workers in face of coronavirus does honour to the Year of Nurse and Midwife 2020. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

ICN will encourage nurses and the public to celebrate International Nurses Day 2020 by providing information and resources that will help to raise the profile of the profession throughout the year. ICN will also organise activities to demonstrate how nurses are central to addressing a wide range of health challenges. You can play your part in International Nurses Day 2020, simply by spreading motivational quotes across social media to honour nurses. You can do so by downloading Happy International Nurses Day 2020 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Not Easy to Give Yourself Away in Serving Others. Only a Nurse As Dedicated as You Can Do Such a Remarkable Job. Wishing You a Very Happy International Nurses Day.

