Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning phase in the month of Bhadrapada or Shravan (depending on the calendar that you follow). Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30 and is considered to be an auspicious celebration. Lord Krishna is said to have been born on the eighth day in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapada. And it is a specially important festival in the Vaishnava tradition of Hinduism. Many people share Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Gokulashtami messages, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Gokulashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Lord Krishna is said to be born at midnight. This is the reason that Krishna Janmashtami celebrations usually begin in the evening. People decorate idols of Baby Krishna on a swing and also prepare various special delicacies for Lord Krishna’s arrival. There are different ways in which people in different parts of India celebrate this day; however, the Gokulashtami celebration is equally important across the country. People often observe stringent fasts and night vigils on this day. The day following Gokulashtami is also celebrated as Nandotsav or Dahi Handi in some parts of the country.

For the past two years, the celebration of Gokulashtami has been fairly close-knit, as people continue to follow all the safety guidelines. However, community celebrations have taken the online route. Therefore, it is expected that people will share Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Gokulashtami messages, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Gokulashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures online with their family and friends.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Praying for You and I Know He Is Listening May Krishna Bring Prosperity to Your Home Wish You a Blessed Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Come to Your House This Janmashtami and Light the Lamp of Happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Krishna Janmashtami Full of Celebrations, Feasts and Good Times With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Success Comes Your Way, May There Are More Opportunities Over Challenges, May There Is More Happiness Than Sorrows…. Warm Wishes on Janmashtami to You.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Janmashtami May All Your Wishes Come True and May Nand Gopal Shower His Blessings on You and Your Loved Ones!

Bal Gopal GIFs With Janmashtami Messages in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murali Manohar, Braj Ki Dharohar, Woh Nandlal Gopala Hai, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sab Dukh Harne Wala, Murli Manohar Aane Wala Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Ke Iss Avsar Par, Hum Yeh Kamna Karte Hain, Ki Shree Krishna Ki Kripa Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Humesha Bani Rahe. Shubh Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Messages & Images For Family and Friends

People often celebrate this day by singing songs and aartis to Lord Krishna. Many people also re-enact the story of Lord Krishna’s birth in dance-drama enactments that capture the stories on Bhagavad Purana. Here’s hoping that this Krishna Janmashtami brings with it all happiness and peace to you and your family. Happy Gokulashtami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).