Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30 (Monday). One of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated every year in India, Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami attracts much attention from staunch Krishna devotees. The festival marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People celebrate the day with utmost joy and fervour. From fasting to chanting holy mantras and reciting devotional songs, Janmashtami celebrations witness it all. People also exchange lovely festive greetings which is why we bring you a collection of Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Happy Janmashtami 2021 greetings, Lord Krishna quotes and images, Gokulashtami WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and so on.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Arrive at Your House and Take Away All the Pain and Sorrow. Wishing You and Family a Very Happy Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janmashtami 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Jinka Naam, Gokul Jinka Dham, Aise Shri Krishna Bhagwan Ko, Hum Sab Ka Pranam, Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Aur Krishna Janmashtami Ki Badhai!

Janmashtami GIF Image With Message: May Lord Krishna Shower His Blessings on You, and May Every Janmashtami Bring Lots of Happiness for You and Your Family. Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashthami Facebook Greetings: Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna Who Enchants Everyone by His Playful Mischiefs. Have a Happy and Blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Steal Your Tensions and Worries on Janmashtami, and Give You Love, Peace and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saawan Aaya, Aayi Barkha Ki Fuhaar, Saath Laya Kanhaiya Ka Pyaar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko, Janmashtami Ka Ye Shubh Tyohaar, Shubh Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Happiness Rule Your Homes This Year, I Pray That Lord Krishna Showers His Blessings on You and Your Family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

