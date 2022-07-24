Sawan brings along a lot of auspicious days that are celebrated with utmost religious devotions and gusto. During the Sharavan Maas, devotees worship Lord Shiva and keep fast. The month's first Ekadashi is marked as Kamika Ekadashi, which is celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu Vedic Calendar. This day is specially dedicated to showing reverence to Lord Vishnu. People observe Kamika Ekadashi fast that starts in the evening, i.e. Dashami Tithi, and extends till the morning of Dwadashi. The Kamika Ekadashi celebration comprises chanting holy mantras, performing the sacred Shri Vishnu Puja and reading the Vrat Katha and hymns. Kamika Ekadashi 2022 falls on Sunday, 24 July. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Ekadashi Fasting Rituals to Dos & Don'ts & Mantras, Everything You Need To Know About.

People have to adhere to a set of rules and rituals to perform Kamika Ekadashi Puja, along with keeping and breaking fast. An individual needs to take an early morning bath, vow for the fast and then worship the idol of Lord Vishnu. The diety is then offered fruits, sesame seeds, milk, flowers and Panchamrita. You also need to provide food and donation to Brahmin on the following day on Dwadashi tithi, and then you can have your meal. Furthermore, some people visit temples and pilgrimage sites on the day and pray to Lord Vishnu to receive His divine blessings for a peaceful and healthy life. The Hindu religious beliefs say that those who fast on this particular Ekadashi also get rid of negative planetary effects from their horoscope.

The alternate Ekadashi fasting, the second one, is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and those who want Moksha. The festival of Kamika Ekadashi is marked by worshipping the Tulsi plant as Tulsi is considered sacred to Lord Vishnu. Some say that a mere sigh of the auspicious plant will rinse away all past wrongdoings and offer prayers to the plant to exterminate all the ailments. Then there are beliefs that watering the Tulsi on Ekadashi protects humans from the wrath of Lord Yama, the God of Death. Therefore, for the same reason, many people sow the Tulsi seeds to reap a future of bliss and well-being.

