Happy Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes in Hindi and English: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Status and Hike Messages to Celebrate Lord Shiva

Happy Mahashivratri 2020 HD Image And Wallpaper For Download (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri 2020 falls on February 21. The festival is significant for Hindu people. People offer special prayers, chant mantra and observe fast on this festive day. Some of the devotees remain awake all night too, while some visit Lord Shiva temples. Aside from the traditions, people share best and popular 2020 Mahashivratri messages through text messages, pictures, GIFs, videos, and SMSes. There are amazing and creative stickers/emojis which are available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become a popular means to communicate festive greetings these days. So on the auspicious occasion, here we present you Happy Mahashivratri 2020 wishes in Hindi and English that you can send along with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Facebook status and Hike messages to celebrate the Great night of Lord Shiva.

The festival of Mahashivratri marks the “overcoming of darkness and ignorance in one’s life”. It is said that people who observe the rituals and traditions of Mahashivratri, they are cleared of all their past sins. If you are, looking for some of the most popular and top trending 2020 Mahashivratri Hindi and English wishes and greetings, then you need not worry, as you have come to the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you the most amazing and latest Happy Mahashivratri 2020 messages in Hindi and English that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan. Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay!

GIF Message Reads: May Lord Shivji Answer All Yours and His Blessings May Always Be With You. Happy Maha Shivratri to You!

Happy Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes in English (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Maha Shivratri, May the Lord Fulfil All Your Wishes and Bless You With a Happy Life.

GIF Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

How to Download Mahashivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Visit the Play Store app to get access to some of the coolest WhatsApp stickers. For Maha Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp stickers, click HERE and download the same for free.

We wish you all a very “Happy Shivratri 2020”, and hope you would love sharing the above 2020 Shivratri wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.