The term Navratri means nine nights. Therefore, Navratri is a festival of nine nights dedicated to nine different forms of Goddess Durga, who represents power and strength. Sharad Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26, Monday. Every day, a different avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped. The different goddesses worshipped during these nine days are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. As you celebrate Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Navratri 2022 images, Happy Navratri wishes, Happy Navratri 2022 greetings and Sharad Navratri wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the auspicious festival. Navratri 2022 Invitation for Mata Ki Chowki: WhatsApp Messages in Hindi, Greetings, Images and Wishes To Invite Friends and Family Over on This Occasion.

Navratri is celebrated with great zeal in India. Various events and cultural programmes are organised, which make the festival colourful and beautiful. Dandiya and garba nights are the most attractive part of this festival. People dress traditionally for such events and participate actively. Adding to the celebrations of the festival, here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Sharad Navratri 2022. Navratri 2022 Colours List for 9 Days: Date-wise List of Colors to Wear Every Day for Sharad Navaratri.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls in April and Sharad Navratri falls in September. Devotees fast during this nine-day festival and end their fast by offering Prasad to little girls called Kanjakas. Some end the fast on the eighth day, which is known as Ashtami and some on the ninth day, which is called Navami. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

