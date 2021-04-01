Odisha Day, also known as Odisha Divas or Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated every year on April 1 in the Indian state of Odisha. This event commemorates the formation of the Odisha state after a struggle to be recognised as an independent state. Under the British rule, Odisha was part of the Bengal presidency, which consisted of the present-day Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. On this day, there is a holiday in the state of Odisha as all public sector, government and even a few private offices are closed. Meanwhile, we bring you Happy Odisha Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate Utkala Dibasa.

Odisha Divas is also known as Odisha Foundation Day and Vishuva Milan. Odisha was formed as a seperate political state on April 1, 1936. Gajapati Mukunda Deva was the last Hindu king of Odisha. He was defeated by the Mughals in 1576. A few hundred years later, the British took over and divided the state into different parts. The northern and western districts of the state became part of what was then called Bengal presidency. Sir John Hubbak was the first governor of the state. Various cultural programs are held on Odisha Day, also there are fireworks displays that make this event colourful.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, no social gathering will be allowed. Also, the celebration will be restricted to indoor activities during this difficult time. However, you can actively participate in this day by making Odia community people feel special. You can share Happy Odisha Day HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and quotes which are available for free download below.

