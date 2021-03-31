April 1 is a significant date for the people living in Odisha. It was on this date when the state was formed as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency in 1936. The day is observed in great festivity. Fireworks display, shops, and Jhankis make Odisha Day so much more memorable for the residents. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings are restricted. But one can still honour the event by sharing Odisha Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers, which are available for free download online. You can share them via Facebook, Signal and Telegram with Utkala Dibasa messages, greetings and photos. We also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and celebrate the formation of Odisha.

The new province of Odisha was formed after people’s continued struggle. On April 1, 1936, Odisha became a separate state, and Sir John Hubbak was the first governor. The state was originally called Orissa, but the Lok Sabha passed the Orissa Bill and Constitution Bill (113rd amendment) in March 2011 to rename it Odisha. To honour Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa, Odia families arrange different cultural programmes, prepare various traditional dishes, and more to recall the history of the state. Check out the newest Odisha Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. Send these Utkala Dibasa 2021 Facebook messages, Odisha Day Telegram greetings, Signal photos and more to observe the occasion.

Odisha Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Odisha Day 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Odisha Day 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Odisha Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

