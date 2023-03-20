Nowruz 2023 will be celebrated on March 21. Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. The celebration usually falls on the spring equinox and is therefore always marked on or around March 21. Like any other New Year celebration, the commemoration of Nowruz 2023 involves sharing Happy Nowruz 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Persian New Year 2023 greetings, Iranian New Year 2023 WhatsApp stickers, Nowruz images and Happy Persian New Year wallpapers and Happy Nowruz 2023 Facebook status pictures amongst family and friends.

The celebration of Nowruz originates in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism and is thus rooted in the traditions of the Iranian people. However, over time, it has become a secular holiday for most celebrants and is enjoyed by people of several different faiths and backgrounds. However, it is still a very important and holy day for Zoroastrians and some Muslim communities. The spring equinox marks the moment at which the Sun crosses the celestial equator and equalises night, and the day is calculated exactly every year.

Therefore, the celebration of Nowruz is also seen as the marker for the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. As we celebrate Nowruz 2023, here are some Happy Nowruz 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Persian New Year 2023 greetings, Iranian New Year 2023 WhatsApp Stickers, Nowruz Images and Wallpapers and Happy Nowruz 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Persian New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May bravery and wisdom always be with you like they did in previous years. May we flourish in every way. Happy Persian New Year.

Happy Persian New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the new year, may God bless my family with success, good health, and happiness. Happy Persian new year!

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the new year lead you to success and happiness. Wishing you and your family a happy Nowruz.

Happy Nowruz 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a wonderful and lovely Nowruz, my beloved family. May the new year be filled with vibrant colours and happiness for us every single day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I hope Nowruz comes with a lot of love and warmth for me and my family. Happy Nowruz!

The celebration of Nowruz often involves various traditional customs like fire and water, ritual dances, gift exchanges, reciting poetry, symbolic objects and more; these customs differ between the diverse peoples and countries that celebrate the festival. We hope that Nowruz 2023 fills your life with the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Nowruz.

