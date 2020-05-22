Happy Shani Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages in Hindi, Lord Shani Photos, Greetings and Images to Send on This Auspicious Observance

Happy Shani Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

An auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti is being marked today. This day celebrates the birth of Lord Shani, an important Hindu God. Lord Shani is considered the God of Justice and is also one of the nine heavenly objects known as Navagraha in Hindu astrology. Shani Jayanti is marked on the Amavasya (No moon day) in the month of Jyestha. So Shani Jayanti 2020 falls on May 21. On this auspicious observance, people keep a fast, pray to Lord Shani and seek his blessings. Other than that, each religious festival has its share of wishes and messages. For Shanti Jayanti 2020, we have got you a collection of Lord Shani photos with messages, wishes in Hindi, and greetings of Happy Shani Jayanti. All of these images are for free download, which you can share with your friends and family. Shani Jayanti 2020 Date and Amavasya Tithi Time: History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe Lord Shani’s Birth Anniversary.

Lord Shani is said to have a powerful influence on a human being. Lord Shani is a deity who is considered inauspicious and is feared for delivering misfortune and loss to those who deserve it. Being the God of Justice, he is also capable of conferring boons and blessings to the worthy, depending upon their karma. So in astrology, the position of Shani, which is denoted by planet Saturn is always checked before any beginning any occasion. He is said to bless his devotees with good luck, so people keep a fast on this day. On this day, we give you some wonderful images and greetings which you can send across to your friends and family members. We have also got some wishes and messages in Hindi all for free download.

Shani Jayanti 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Whatever Happens in Our Lives, Happens for a Reason. Let Us Learn From Each of Them. Happy Shani Jayanti!

Shani Jayanti 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: He Shani Tum Ho Sabse Bemisaal, Tumse Aankh Milaye Kiski Hai Majal, Surya Ke Ho Putra Tum Aur Chaya Ke Ho Laal, Murat Teri Dekhkar Bhaag Jaaye Kaal. Shani Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnayein

Shani Jayanti hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: हे शनिदेव तेरी जय जयकार, नील वर्ण की छवि तुम्हारी, ग्रह मंडल के तुम बलिहारी, तेरी शरण में शरणागत है सारा संसार. शनि जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

Shani Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Everyone Blessings of Lord Shani on This Auspicious Day. Happy Shani Jayanti!

Shani Jayanti wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Jai Jai Shani Dev Ji! Happy Shani Jayanti!