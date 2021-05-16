Happy Sikkim Foundation Day 2021! The day dedicated to this state is celebrated on May 16. Sikkim was an independent state ruled by the Namgyal Monarchy and it merged in India after the 1975 referendum. After this referendum, the end of monarchy and the rule of the Indian constitution led to the emergence of democracy here. This thumb-shaped state is surrounded by Nepal in the west, the Chinese Tibet region in the north and east, and Bhutan in the southeast. The state of West Bengal of India is to its south. English, Nepali, Lepcha, Bhutia, Limbu, and Hindi are its official languages, but English is used only in the official work. Hinduism and Vajrayana Buddhism are the main religions here. The capital and largest city of the state is 'Gangtok'. Below are some Sikkim Statehood Day 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, HD images, wallpapers, quotes, Telegram pics & GIFs to celebrate the day.

How Did Sikkim Become an Indian State?

The monarchy in Sikkim was established in the year 1642. The state was riled by the Chogyal dynasty. Subsequently, in 1890, Sikkim was made a 'Protectorate State' under British India. At the time of India's independence, in the year 1947, Sikkim entered into a treaty with India, under which the defense, communication, and foreign affairs of Sikkim were decided to be looked after by India, and the independence of Sikkim was retained.

After 28 years of independence, the people of Sikkim revolted against the king there. Of Sikkim's voters, 97.5 had spoken of going with India in the referendum. As a result of this rebellion, on May 16, 1975, Sikkim was made the 22nd state of India with the status of a special co-state. It was on this day in 1975 that Sikkim had officially become a state under the Union of India and Kazi Lhendup Dorjee became its first chief minister. To celebrate the day, we have for you Sikkim Statehood Day 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, HD images, wallpapers, quotes, Telegram pics & GIFs to celebrate the day:

Sikkim is the smallest state in India in terms of population. It is the second smallest state in terms of area- 7,096 square kilometers. Sikkim is the first organic state of India. Kazi Landup Dorji of the Congress became the first Chief Minister of this state to join the Indian Republic.

