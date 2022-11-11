Singles’ Day in China is the largest shopping day in the world which is celebrated on November 11. Singles' Day or Double 11 was originally called Bachelors' Day. The special day celebrates people who are single i.e. not in relationships. The date November 11 (11/11), was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, representing a single man. The four '1s' also refer to the demographic group of single people. Share Singles’ Day 2022 greetings, Singles’ Day wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpaper and SMS with everyone you know. Singles’ Day 2022 in China Date: Know All About Its History, Significance of the Day and Ways To Celebrate This Festival About Singlehood.

Singles’ Day 2022 will be marked on Friday this year. It is an event that celebrates youthfulness and independence. As per historical records, Singles' Day originated at Nanjing University in 1993 when a group of students at Nanjing University decided that instead of being sad and lonely for not having a significant other, they would celebrate being single. Since then, the day has gained popularity across China where people celebrate who they are, regardless of what their relationship status is. If you are planning to surprise your friends and family by wishing them, we have compiled a set of Happy Singles’ Day 2022 wishes, Happy Singles’ Day 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS below.

Happy Singles’ Day 2022 Wishes

Singles' Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Staying Single Doesn’t Mean There Were Lack of Options. It Means That You Made a Decision To Be on Your Own. Happy Singles’ Day to You!

Singles' Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being Single Is Making a Choice To Stay Independent and With Your Own Self Without Feeling Guilty About It. Warm Greetings on Singles Day. Enjoy Being Single!

Singles' Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Great to Yourself. Adore Yourself, Treat Yourself, Respect Yourself and Praise Yourself. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Are Many Things in Life Enjoyed Best When Done Alone. There Are So Many Places in the World Where You Can Travel Solo. Warm Wishes on Singles’ Day!

Happy Singles' Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being Single Is a Chance To Live Without Anyone Else’s Terms and Not Apologize. Enjoy Your Life to the Fullest. Happy Singles Day!

On this day, events and activities are held across universities in China to celebrate singlehood. Singles’ Day, as the name suggests, is centred around bachelors and single women.

