It’s Singles’ Day 2022! This special day is also termed Double 11 and is celebrated in China on November 11 every year. The special day celebrates singlehood i.e. people who are not in relationships. On this day, singles treat themselves and celebrate their individuality instead of lamenting about not having a partner. The idea of Singles’ Day originated at China's Nanjing University back in 1993. It is believed that the singles chose November 11 i.e. (11/11), where the number 1 represents a single person. The day celebrating singlehood quickly grew into a fun, unofficial holiday in which single people across China treat themselves to a hearty meal and go on a shopping spree. In China, Singles’ Day, which was originally called Bachelors' Day, has become the single most lucrative online shopping holiday in the world. Know all about the history and significance of this day below. National Singles Day 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Celebrate This Day for Accepting and Appreciating Single Life.

Singles’ Day History

Singles’ Day in China is an event for celebrating youthfulness and independence. As mentioned above, the history dates back to the year 1993 when a group of students at Nanjing University in China decided that instead of being sad about not having a partner or not being in a relationship, they would be happy and celebrate being single. The date was chosen to be November 11 or 11/11, which looks like four, single sticks strung together trying to make the most out of their time, being single and on their own. On this day, several events are held across universities in China to celebrate singlehood. As its name suggests, the day is centred around bachelors and single women. 2011 marked the Singles’ Day of the Century as this date (11/11/2011) had six ‘1s’ rather than four. National Singles Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes.

Singles’ Day Significance

The main aim of celebrating Singles’ Day in China is to celebrate who you are with your friends, and your loved ones and love yourself regardless of what your relationship status is. Singles' Day is celebrated not only in China but also has spread to other parts of the globe. The Singles' Day festival is the biggest 24-hour online shopping festival in the world. To celebrate this day, singles usually host a dinner party with karaoke night, take a day out and treat themselves to the spa, go on a weekend getaway, and buy a luxury item for themselves, among other things.

In China, some of the best places to celebrate Singles’ Day are Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai. If you’re not single but have friends who are single, buy them a coffee or give them a movie ticket or a shopping voucher which will really brighten their day this Singles’ Day. Also, if you are single, there’s no shame in spending Singles’ Day 2022 with your friends and loved ones and celebrating singlehood. You can ask your single friends out and plan a Singles Day event that may just become a memorable event. Happy Singles’ Day 2022 to all of you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).