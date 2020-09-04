Teachers’ Day 2020 is approaching us. This year, the celebration will be different, given the pandemic, however, that cannot dampen the spirit among students. Every year, India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, in honour of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first Vice President and second President of our country, and also a great academic and scholar. Dr Radhakrishnan strongly believed that a teacher’s responsibilities are significant in building a nation and their contribution are even more realised during this pandemic. This is why, Teachers’ Day 2020 is a great opportunity to thank the educators for their hard work and continuous support to the students, despite all the hurdles in COVID-19 pandemic. In this article, we bring you Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 wishes, thank you notes, appreciative messages and heart-warming quotes to acknowledge teachers’ roles amid the pandemic. From Social Media Shoutout to Adorable Video Messages, 5 Ways to Thank and Celebrate Your Educators Amid the Pandemic.

Because of the current global crisis, schools are all shut, and education has now gone live. With the help of online video calls, teachers are fulfilling their duties and also keeping their students engaged in every way possible. They are working harder now to keep the children engaged and help them cope up with the pandemic. Teachers’ Day 2020 can be a low-key affair, but not necessarily mean, students cannot make their educators feel special. It’s once again time to thank your teachers. A gesture of appreciation can go a long way. Check out our latest collection of Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 wishes, thank you notes with images, heart-warming messages, inspirational quotes and photos that are perfect for sending through WhatsApp and also works great for Instagram and Facebook captions. Teachers' Day 2020 Speeches in Zoom Classroom: Short Speech Ideas For Students To Thank Teachers For All Their Efforts And Sacrifices.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Want to Take This Opportunity To Thank Everyone at Westgate Who Has Gone Out of Their Way in Order to Teach Us. I Am So Very Grateful. Thank You. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hello, Hope All Is Well With You and the Family. Thank You for All That You Have Been Doing for Us During These Tough Times. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers' Day 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Wanted to Drop This Note to Let You Know How Much That All Your Hard Work Is Appreciated. Best Wishes to You and Everyone at Your Home. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers' Day Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You So Much for Being Kind and Inspiring. I Wish You All the Best, Stay Safe and Be Careful! Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2020 Thank You Notes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Hard Work During These Tough Times to Ensure Our Future Remains Secure, Is Incomparable. Love You for All That You Do for Us. Happy Teachers’ Day!

We hope that the above thank you notes for Teachers’ Day 2020 will be useful to you. It does not always have to be a big event to let your teachers know you care. In this time of a pandemic, thank them with beautiful messages and let them know how special they are to you. Even the smallest gesture of appreciation counts. We wish all the educators, a very Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 and thank them for everything they do for a better future of our nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).