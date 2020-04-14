Happy Vishu 2020 Greetings: Vishu Ashamsakal Messages, Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Celebrate Kerala New Year

Vishu Greetings (Phto Credits: File Image)

Vishu is a prominent festival of the Indian state of Kerala and some areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The word Vishu means equal in and marks the end of the spring equinox. It is a new year celebration for the Malayalee people and since it is the first day of Medam, the ninth month of solar calendar in Kerala - it usually falls on 14th or 15th April and the celebrations include Vishu Kani, Vishukkaineetam, Vishukkanji, Kani konna and Vishupadakkam (fireworks). The festival has been in prominence for the best part of 1173 years now in the state. On this day Lord Vishnu and his form Lord Krishna are worshipped all over the state. On Vishu, netizens greet each other on social media using Malayalam wishes, Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS.

One of the important traditions of Vishu or Vishukkani is seeing auspicious items in the morning when they wake up. The Malayalam word Kani means "that which is seen first" and hence a lot of effort goes in a day before the festival is setting up a tray of propitious goods. They mostly include betel leaves, metal mirror, areca nut, golden Konna flowers, holy Hindu texts and coins. It is generally the oldest member of the family who arranges the Vishukkani and they wake up in the Brahma Muhurat to start with the rituals.

The festival is largely quiet but some households burst crackers. This year due to the COVID 19 pandemic locking the state down, the celebrations will be even more peaceful from the usual. The Malayalee population may not visit temples but the spirit of celebrations will remain intact in their homes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Peace, Patience, Devotion and Prayer, May You Be Blessed With Lord’s Care, Successes Be Many and Failures Be Few. There Are My Vishu Wishes for You. Happy Vishu."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Celebration Time Is Here Again, Devotion, Prayers, Songs and Food. May Vishu Bless Every Household, May It Brighten Up Everyone's Mood. Happy Vishu."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "On This Vishu Wish You a Plentiful Year. May All Your Dreams and Desires Come True!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let’s Usher the New Beginning and Banish All Our Worries. Happy Vishu to All!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Vishu Promises of a New Beginning and a Fresh Start. May This Vishu Also Bring New Hopes to Your Life!"

Vishukkaineetam or the collection of coins and notes from elders after taking bath is also an integral part of this festivities. Some families also distribute wealth to neighbours and the needy ones in addition to their children.

The Vishu Sadhya or the feast contains dishes like Thoran, Vishu Katta and Vishu Kanji. The Kanji is made up of rice, coconut milk and spices. A bitter preparation of neem called Veppampoorasam and a sour mango soup named Mampazhapachadi are also hugely popular.