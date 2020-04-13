Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images & Vishu 2020 Wishes in Malayalam: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to Send on Kerala New Year

Vishu Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishu is Hindu New Year of Kerala which is celebrated with grand celebrations. Being one of the auspicious festivals of the state, Malayalis come together and celebrate the day with much grandeur. Vishu marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala. Vishnu 2020 falls on Apri. On Vishu, people of Kerala take bath early in the morning, visit temples of Lord Krishna and offer prayers. Vishukkani, the first sight of the Vishu morning is of much importance to Malayalis. They wish each other on the occasion saying 'Vishu Ashamsakal'. They meet their neighbours, friends and relatives and celebrate the day others. However, celebrations have been cut down due to coronavirus lockdown. In meanwhile, we bring to you Vishu wishes in Malayalam and Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images to send your closed ones. Our list of Vishu messages also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS. Happy Vishu 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings, GIFs And SMS to Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Hindus visit Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or the Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple early in the morning. People burn firecrackers early in the morning marking the festival. As we celebrate the festival, send these Vishu messages in Malayalam to your loved ones who are in quarantine and raise their spirits. Let these messages of Hindu New Year give them courage to get through this pandemic crisis. Vishu 2020: From Pulissery to Payasam, List of Traditional Dishes in Sadhya Served on Hindu New Year in Kerala (Watch Videos).

Vishu Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: Konnapoovum, Kanivellariyum Chirithookum Unnikannaneyum Kanikanan Veendum or Vishupulari. Vishu Ashamsakal.

Vishu Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Vishu Facebook Greetings: Athi Sundaramaya Oru Vishupulari Ashamsikkunnu.

Vishu GIF

Vishu WhatsApp Message: Nanmayude, Snehathinte Vishu Ashamsikkunnu!

Vishu Facebook Greetings: Vishukaniyum Vishusadhyayum Ormakalil Nirayunnu! Santhosham Niranja Vishu Nigalkkayi Nerunnu Njan.

Vishu Ashamsakal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: Konnapoovinte Manoharithayum, Vishu Pakshiyude Madura Sangeethavum, Unni Kannante Punjirithookum Mukhavum Veendum Oru Vishukalam Koodi Vannethi. Vishu Ashamsakal.

Vishu WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also use the feature to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your near and dear ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Vishu. We hope you celebrate the day with your family and stay safe.