Hariyali Teej is a Hindu festival dedicated to the holy union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls during the Hindu Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Sawan also known as Shravan. The festival is observed two days before Nag Panchami and is also known as Choti Teej and Sharavana Teej. Hariyali Teej 2020 falls on July 23. The festival is of great importance in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Teej is the third day that falls every month after the new moon (Amavasya), and the third day after the full moon night of every month. Nag Panchami 2020 Date During Sawan Month: Know The Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival Worshipping Snakes.

On Hariyali Teej, women wake up early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They pray for their husbands' good health and long marital life. The festival represents fertility, mutual love and affection like in the marital bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In some states, various cultural fairs are held other than and processions of the Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 07:22 PM on Jul 22, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 05:03 PM on Jul 23, 2020

Women pray to Goddess Parvati and offer bel Patra, fruits and flowers and perform Hartalika Puja. They also narrate the legend of Hartalika and in the evening break their fast in the evening with a vegetarian meal. In some regions of India, on Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parents' home after which they sent her presents including homemade sweets, Ghewar, Henna, bangles etc called Sindhara. In some parts of India, women gather together for prayers and conduct rituals and listen to folk tales. We wish you all a Happy Hariyali Teej in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).