Every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated at the national level. The day is observed to mark the adoption of Hindi as one of the two official languages of India. It is said that owing to the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hindi was recognised as one of the two official languages. In fact, it happened on his 50th birthday, and this is why, every year, on September 14, Hindi Diwas is celebrated to honour the language’s inclusion and also honour the great writer. As we celebrate Hindi Diwas 2020 today, here we bring you wishes, HD images and messages that are perfect for sending to mark the day. In addition, you can also download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Hindi Day Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate the language, which is so significant. Hindi Diwas 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations of the Day That Celebrates the Hindi Language.

Hindi is one of the two official languages of the Union government, the other being English. Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script. The day is celebrated across schools and other institutions to showcase the importance of the language. Hindi Diwas 2020 will be different because of the pandemic. But you can still make the day special by sending Hindi Diwas 2020 wishes, messages and HD images to showcase the importance of the language. You can also check out the latest WhatsApp stickers collection, Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate Hindi Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bharatt Maa Ke Bhaal Par Saji Swarnim Bindi Hoon, Main Bharat Ki Beti Aapki Apni Hindi Hoon. Hindi Diwas Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Ko Aage Badhana Hai, Unnati Ki Raah Le Jana Hai, Keval Ik Din Hi Nahi Humne, Nit Hindi Divas Manana Hai. Hindi Diwas Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Ka Sanmaan Kare, Aao Hum Is Mrudu Bhasha Ka Gungaan Kare. Hindi Diwas Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: हाथ में तुम्हारे देश की शान, हिन्दी अपनाकर तुम बनो महान,

हिन्दी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hum Sabka Abhimaan Hai Hindi, Bharat Desh Ki Shaan Hai Hindi. Hindi Diwas Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

