Holi is all about food, fun and fervour. And the colours. And songs. And sweet messages. There are so many factors that make Holi such a big hit among people from all walks of life. Holi celebrations get even more fun and colourful in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Holi is locally called Phagua or Holi Phagwa. There are special Holi songs in the Bhojpuri language, yummy traditional delicacies prepared in these regions, and refreshing thandai to set your mood right for the festival! And adding to this awesome list is our special Holi 2021 messages in Bhojpuri. We present you with a collection of Holi 2021 greetings in Bhojpuri, Phagua geet, Happy Holi images, Happy Holi wishes in Hindi, Holi Phagwa wishes for family, friends, Rangwali Holi messages and greetings in Bhojpuri and so on.

Just like other Indian states, Holi 2021 begins with Holika Dahan on March 28 evening, followed by Rangwali Holi on March 29 morning in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One of the many significances of the festival is the celebration of the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna. In Barsana’s Radha Rani temple, dedicated to the Goddess Radha, Lathmar Holi takes place. It is an incredibly famous local celebration, occurring days before the actual Holi in the neighbouring towns of Barsana and Nandgaon near Mathura in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

And as we aforementioned, bringing a bunch of new Holi greetings in Bhojpuri, here it is. After all, Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords related to the latest Holi 2021 messages to wish family and friends. Some of the keywords are Happy Holi SMS, Bhojpuri Holi Shayari, Happy Holi 2021 Bhojpuri messages wishes, Holi Bhojpuri WhatsApp status video download, Holi Phagwa wishes, Holi wishes in Hindi, Happy Holi images free download, Holi Mubarak photos, Holi background images, and so on.

Holi 2021 Wishes in Bhojpuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aise Manaweba Holi Ka Tyohar, Pichkari Se Barse Sirf Pyar Hi Pyar. Happy Holi

Holi 2021 Messages in Bhojpuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Falgun Ka Tyohar Ba, Khoob Masti Ka Ambar Ba, Bhabhi Sang Kheliya Khoob Masti Mein, Bhang Ka Khumar Ba. Holi AA Jogi Sarararara… Happy Holi

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes in Bhojpuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sapna Ki Duniya Ba, Auri Apan Ke Pyar! Gaal Pe Gural Aur Paani Ke Bauchar! Happy Holi

Holi 2021 Greetings in Bhojpuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Ka Gulal Ba, Rango Ka Tyohar Ba, Gujiya Ki Mithas Ba, Ek Baat Khaas Ba, Sabke Dil Mein Pyar Ba, Yahi Holi Ka Tyohar Ba!

Watch Video: Holi 2021 Messages in Hindi

How to Download Holi Phagwa 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Holi is about spending a memorable time with family, friends and all our loved ones. However, if for any unforeseen reason or if coronavirus is playing havoc in your plans to meet, do not sulk or fret. Do try and understand the situation and cheer up by sending your near and dear ones with adorable WhatsApp Stickers. HERE is the download link for Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers. Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green. Have a colourful and Happy Holi!

