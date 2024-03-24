Holi, the festival of colours, is here! Think of Holi, and you imagine a lively scene from India—people from all backgrounds singing, dancing, and happily splashing each other with water and colours. Holi, a Hindu festival, welcomes the arrival of the spring season. This year, Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25, 2024! Holi celebrations are incomplete without the smearing of colours on one another. But have you ever wondered where the tradition of throwing colours came from? According to legends, this tradition originated from the love story of Radha and Krishna. It is believed that, since Krishna had deep blue skin, he complained to his mother about Radha's fair complexion. To cheer him up, his mother suggested he smear Radha with colour to match that of his. This is how the tradition of smearing one another with colours began. We’re sure you’re gearing up to play with colours this Holi 2024. But did you know that store-bought colours are packed with harsh chemicals? These colours are very harmful for people and the environment. So, skip the store-bought colours and whip up your DIY colours at home using simple kitchen ingredients. They're easy to make and promise a safe and eco-friendly celebration for everyone! Natural Holi Gulal Made With Kachnar Flowers: Ram Lalla Will Be Applied Herbal, Skin-Friendly Colours This Holi.

Red Colour

You can use dried red hibiscus flowers or red sandalwood powder. Grate the dried hibiscus into a fine powder, or use red sandalwood powder. You can mix in rice flour in equal parts to get a dry red colour.

Red Hibiscus Flower (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Blue Colour

If you can access blue hibiscus flowers, do get them and dry them. Once dried, grind them into a powder. Then, simply mix in some flour to achieve a lovely shade of blue. Enjoy your homemade blue colour.

Blue Hibiscus Flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Yellow Colour

To create a cheerful and vibrant yellow colour, mix turmeric powder with gram flour in a 1:2 ratio. This simple blend will give you a dry yellow colour that's perfect for adding brightness to your festivities!

Turmeric Powder (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Green Colour

Take pure henna or mehendi powder and mix it with an equal amount of any suitable flour for a beautiful green shade. Avoid henna mixed with gooseberry (amla), as it will result in a brown colour.

Mehndi or Henna Leaves (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Orange Colour

If you can get the Flame of the Forest flower, use it. Dry its petals and grind them into a fine powder. Mix the powder with the flour thoroughly. Or, soak saffron in water for a wet option.

Flame of the Forest flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pink Colour

To get a lovely pink colour, use a beetroot. Cut a beetroot and grind it into a fine paste. Allow the paste to dry under the sun. Once dried, mix it with all-purpose flour (maida) or gram flour (besan).

Beetroot (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Magenta Colour

Simply soak sliced beetroot in water, boil it, and let it sit overnight. If you prefer a deeper shade of pink, you can dilute the mixture slightly more. Enjoy the beautiful hues! Holi 2024 Easy Recipes: From Gujiya to Fruit Salad, 5 Mouth-Watering Food Items To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Diced Beetroot (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These easy-to-whip-up Holi colours will ensure you and your family have a worry-free Holi in 2024. Using basic ingredients like flowers, flours, and easily available kitchen ingredients, you can enjoy the festivities while protecting your skin and the environment from harmful chemicals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).