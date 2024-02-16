Holi, known as the festival of colours, is a vibrant and joyous Hindu celebration observed primarily in India and Nepal. It marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, as well as a time for forgiveness and renewal of relationships. Holi 2024 will be observed on Monday, March 25. People gather to smear each other with coloured powders and water, dance to traditional music, and indulge in festive foods and drinks. The atmosphere is filled with laughter, merriment, and a sense of unity as communities come together to celebrate the diversity and vitality of life. As we celebrate Holi 2024, we at LatestLY have bought together 5 easy recipes that you can make on this day to ass to the celebrations of the day. From Dahi Vada to Gujiya, Dishes That Are a Must As You Celebrate the Festival of Yummy Food and Colours!

1. Gujiya: A traditional sweet pastry filled with a mixture of khoya (milk solids), nuts, and sugar, gujiya is deep-fried to golden perfection. It's a delightful treat that's simple to prepare with ready-made dough and can be enjoyed by all.

Gujia (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Thandai: A refreshing milk-based drink infused with nuts, spices, and saffron, thandai is perfect for cooling down during festive celebrations. It's easy to make by blending together milk, almonds, pistachios, cardamom, and a hint of rose water.

Thandai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Pakoras: Holi is incomplete without crispy and delicious pakoras. These deep-fried snacks can be made with various ingredients such as potatoes, onions, spinach, or paneer (Indian cottage cheese). Coat the ingredients in a chickpea flour batter seasoned with spices and fry until golden brown.

Pakoras (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chaat: A popular street food in India, chaat is a savoury snack bursting with flavours. You can make a simple version by assembling ingredients such as boiled potatoes, chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and crispy fried puris (crackers), topped with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney.

Chaat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Fruit Salad: A light and refreshing option amidst the rich and indulgent Holi treats, fruit salad is easy to prepare by combining your favourite fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, and grapes. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala for an extra zing.

Fruit Salad (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These easy-to-make foods will add to the festive spirit of Holi and are perfect for sharing with family and friends during the colourful celebrations. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi 2024!

