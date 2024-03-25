Holy Monday 2024 will be marked on March 25. This annual observance is the second day of Holy Week commemoration. A moveable feast, Holy Week follows the journey of Jesus Christ as he entered Jerusalem for the last time. Also known as Great and Holy Monday, on this day, Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree, cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority. To mark Holy Monday, people often share Holy Monday greetings, Holy Monday 2024 quotes and sayings, Holy Monday images and wallpapers, Holy Monday 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The common practice for Holy Week celebration is to attend special church sermons and revisit the gospels and the stories surrounding Jesus Christ’s return to Jerusalem and the events that led to His crucifixion. While Palm Sunday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday are the key celebrations through Holy Week, Holy Monday is focused on sharing the gospels about Jesus Christ’s journey on this day. The cursing of the fig tree that took place on Holy Monday is believed to be an important observance. Additionally, the events of Holy Monday are often captured and imagined in several art pieces worldwide.

As we mark Holy Monday 2024, here are some Holy Monday greetings, Holy Monday 2024 quotes and sayings, Holy Monday images and wallpapers, Holy Monday 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures you can share online with family and friends.

Holy Monday 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

The commemoration of Holy Monday is a significant observance in the Holy Week - the most sacred time for practising Christians. Holy Week 2024 will be marked from March 24 and go on till March 31.

