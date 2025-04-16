Maundy Thursday is a Christian observance that marks the fifth day of the Holy Week, the week-long observance leading up to Easter. Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, or Thursday of the Lord's Supper, is a Christian feast that marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum and commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the Gospels. Maundy Thursday 2025 falls on Thursday, April 17. Maundy Thursday Messages and Images: Send Quotes, Bible Verses, Wallpapers and Sayings to Your Loved Ones During Holy Week.

This day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples, which is described in the New Testament. Maundy Thursday is preceded by Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday) and followed by Good Friday. In the name Maundy Thursday, ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment, reflecting Jesus' words "I give you a new commandment." The date of Maundy Thursday varies according to the Gregorian calendar and the Julian calendar, depending on which calendar is used. Eastern churches generally use the Julian system. Holy Week 2025 Dates: When Does the 7 Days of Holy Week Start? Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter – Know Significance of the Sacred Week.

Maundy Thursday 2025 Date

Maundy Thursday 2025 falls on Thursday, April 17.

Maundy Thursday Significance

Maundy Thursday holds great significance as the day initiates the Paschal Triduum, the period that commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus. This period includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday and ends on the evening of Easter Sunday.

According to Jewish tradition, the Mass of the Lord's Supper is normally celebrated in the evening, when Friday begins, as the Last Supper was held on the feast of Passover, according to the three Synoptic Gospels. Maundy is the name of the Christian rite of footwashing, which traditionally occurs during Maundy Thursday church services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).