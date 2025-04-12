Holy Week, which falls between Palm Sunday and Easter, is an important and the most sacred week for the Christian community around the world. The week is seen as a time of devotion and reflection to the Passion of Jesus Christ. As mentioned in the Greek and Roman liturgical books, this week-long time is called the Great Week because great deeds were performed by God during this week. As per historical records, the name ‘Holy Week’ was used in the 4th century by St. Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria, and St. Epiphanius of Constantia. Holy Week 2025 starts on April 13 and end on April 19.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, a distinct liturgy that begins with a Gospel reading of Jesus’s journey to Jerusalem. The earliest allusion to the custom of marking this week with special observances is to be found in the Apostolical Constitutions (v. 18, 19), dating from the latter half of the 3rd century and 4th century. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Holy Week 2025 Calendar

Palm Sunday – April 13

Holy Thursday – April 17

Good Friday – April 18

Holy Saturday – April 19

Easter Sunday – April 20

The Holy Week begins with the commemoration of Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, marks the betrayal of Jesus on Spy Wednesday (Holy Wednesday), next with the commemoration of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday) and the Passion of Jesus on Good Friday (Holy Friday). Holy Week concludes with Christ's death and descent into hell on Holy Saturday. In Eastern Christianity, which also calls it Great Week, it is the week following Great Lent and Lazarus Saturday, starting on the evening of Palm Sunday and concluding on the evening of Great Saturday.

Holy Week Significance

Throughout Holy Week, Christians engage in prayer, fasting, and reflection, often participating in special church services, reenactments, and processions. It’s a time to meditate and focus on forgiveness and renewal and gearing up to celebrate the joy of Easter. Christians believe that Jesus rested in death from the ninth hour (3 pm) on Good Friday until just before dawn on Sunday morning, the day of his resurrection from death, known as Easter Sunday.

