Holy Week 2022 is here. This year Holy Week will begin on Sunday, 10 April and ends on Saturday, 16 April. As the name suggests, Holy Week which is considered to be a very important week according to the Christian calendar. Holy Week begins on a Sunday, followed by Easter, the Sunday following which ends the Holy Week. Throughout this week, people of the Christian community offer prayers to Jesus Christ. Five days are considered very important. Holy Week consists of these days: Palm Sunday (the Sixth Sunday of Lent), Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday. Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday (Black Saturday), Easter Vigil and Easter Day. Holy Week 2022 Images & Palm Sunday HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe Passion Week in Christianity With WhatsApp Messages, Psalms and Bible Verses.

Palm Sunday is believed to be the day Jesus Christ came to Jerusalem on a donkey. Only then did he crucify himself. It is considered to be the first week of Holy Week. People considered him as the son of God and flowers and leaves were scattered in their paths. Maundy Thursday is the day Jesus Christ had his last evening meal. On this day the poor are served in Roman Christian homes. On this day the Pope washes the feet of 12 poor people. Since Jesus Christ did the same thing, it is followed even today. Good Friday, the sixth day of Holy Week, is called Good Friday.

On this day Jesus Christ gave up his life on the cross. This day is of silence and mourning for Christians. The Bible tells how Roman soldiers brutally killed Jesus Christ before he was crucified. This day is called good not because this day is celebrated but because on this day Jesus Christ had given victory to good over evil till his death, this day is said to be good in the sense of purity. On this day people of the Christian community observe a fast and offer prayers to Jesus Christ. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches. During the Holy Week you can send these messages, HD images, Psalms, Holy Week sermons, WhatsApp stickers and Telegram photos to your friends and family:

On Easter Sunday, Jesus Christ was resurrected. After a period of 40 days comes the festival of Easter which is celebrated with great fanfare by Christians. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon in March. It is celebrated in the church with flowers, music, candles and bells. The renaissance of Jesus Christ is celebrated by cutting a cake.

