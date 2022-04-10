Holy Week 2022 will be observed from April 10 till April 16. It is the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity. This is the time when Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. According to the eastern churches which include eastern orthodox, eastern catholic and eastern Lutheran traditions, the Holy week occurs the week after Lazarus Saturday and starts on the evening of Palm Sunday. As you celebrate Holy Week 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them. Holy Week Palm Sunday 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Send Holy Sunday Images, Psalms, Bible Verses, WhatsApp Pics & Telegram Photos To Observe The Day.

According to Western Christianity, which includes Roman Catholicism, Lutheranism, Moravianism, Anglicanism, Methodism and reformed Christianity, it begins with Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. Here are GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the Holy week 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Best Prayers for You on Palm Sunday. I Hope That God Grants Each of Your Wishes and Always Keeps You Safe.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Triumphal Spirit Reflect in Our Lives and Help Us Conquer Every Difficulty. Wishing Everyone a Lovely Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Have Been Blessed With the Arrival of Another Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time To Celebrate the Season of Spring and Advent of Jesus in Our Lives. Happy Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Thank God for His Love and Blessings. Let Us Celebrate Palm Sunday With High Spirits and Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Let Negativity Empower Your Positive Thoughts. Be a Fighter! Happy Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Shout Out Loud to the God To Thank Him for All His Blessings and To Wish Him on the Occasion of Palm Sunday.

Holy Week in the Christian year is the last week before Easter. One of the particular days observed during this great week is the good Friday. Next is the Sabbatum Magnum with its vigil, which in the early church was associated with an expectation of a second advent to occur on an Easter day. Here you can download beautiful GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send and wish all your friends and relatives on the Holy Week 2022.

