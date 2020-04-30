How to Host Virtual Celebrations? From Baby Shower to Anniversary to Birthday Party, Here Are Unique Ways to Make Your Special Day Memorable Amid Lockdown!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus pandemic is all we are captivated with at this moment. The deadly virus has so far infected more than 3 million people across the world. Countries with a higher number of cases are under lockdown, restricting movements in a bid to contain the spread. While the remaining places, where the virus have not yet taken a toll, are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, as a precaution. The global crisis has made the situation challenging, but humans are finding ways to cope. Since people are at home, a lot of celebrations are postponed, but not anymore, as virtual gatherings have become a thing. People are partying with each other through video calls, maintaining the distance, yet being social. This is why the searches for virtual baby shower, virtual graduation, virtual Prom, virtual birthday party, virtual baby shower games, virtual anniversary and many more have increased in the past few days. In this article, we bring you fun and unique ideas to make your virtual celebrations, a memorable event. How to Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries and Festivals While Self-Quarantining: Alternative Ideas to Make Celebrations Memorable Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

1. Virtual Graduation

Students around the world are missing out their opportunity to have an in-person graduation ceremony. It is a dream for every student, and they remain excited the entire year. But the pandemic cannot stop them from graduating or enjoying the ceremony too. You can arrange for a graduation ceremony at home for your kids, keeping up the theme. Besides, Facebook has announced that it will stream a live graduation event on May 15, 2020, which will feature a commencement speech from Oprah Winfrey. So, if nothing else, your daughter or son can at least attend this event online, with many students from around the world. Wedding Cancellations Due to Coronavirus: How to Cope With Postponement of Your Big Day and What You Should Do Next.

2. Virtual Baby Shower

There are great tips to enjoy a baby shower, virtually. Although, expecting parents can host the baby shower themselves, a close friend or family member can also arrange for the same, keeping up the traditions. Send out a digital invite, decorate the area behind you during the virtual shower, decide on the common menu, and of course, dress up for your baby shower. How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

3. Virtual Baby Shower Games

Playing baby shower games works well in a video environment. Ask your guests for their suggestions or come up with your own and enjoy the baby shower. “Who’s the baby,” will surely be a perfect game for starters. You can also ask your guests to create their own baby out of Play Dough, another fun game that can be host online.

4. Virtual Prom

Prom is another major event for students. This year group of seniors may have missed out on a lot. Virtual Prom will provide an opportunity for graduating seniors to feel special. You can also arrange for a DJ, who can play through a video conferencing call, giving students much of a regular prom experience as possible. Life During Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How People Who Live Alone Can Keep Their Spirits High in Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Lockdown.

5. Virtual Birthday

A lot of people, who are born during this time, should not be upset. You all can again opt for a virtual celebration. Obviously, it will be a BYOB and also your own food, but gathering with friends online on your special day, will not make you feel isolated. You can decide upon games, menu, outfit theme and many more for a virtual birthday celebration. Dating During Coronavirus, How to Host a Virtual Happy Hour, Virtual Dinner Party & Others Are Top Google Searches During Pandemic.

The virtual celebrations are proof, that no matter what, we always can find ways to keep ourselves occupied and happy, even at the difficult of times. Follow these above ideas and host your next virtual party. This is how you stay social, but also maintain the distance.