Happy Canada Day 2022! The national holiday of Canada is observed on July 1 every year to commemorate the passing of the Canadian Confederation that occurred in 1867. Celebrations across the country take place on this day as people participate in parades and other cultural events to mark their freedom and patriotism. While you celebrate Canada's Birthday, you may send these Canada Day 2022 wishes, Happy Canada Day 2022 images, Canada Day 2022 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status and Facebook quotes to family and friends. These are available for free download online.

People greet each other on this national day and also indulge in family meet-ups, barbecues, fireworks and musical shows to celebrate the creation day of Canada. Canada Day Fireworks also hold a special significance as the aerial illuminations are organised at several places for people to observe the day with full pomp and show. They take this opportunity to enjoy the spirit of independence and freedom that was bestowed on them on July 1, 1867. It was on this day that the dominion territories of Nova Scotia, Upper and Lower Canada and New Brunswick were brought into one territory, Canada. This year, Canadians will celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of their independent country. As the national holiday of Canada is driving closer, you must start sending the WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers & SMS to your family and friends before it gets too late! Scroll down the exciting wishes and greetings that we've brought for "Canada's Birthday". Canada Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know the History of the National Occasion and Celebrate ‘Canada’s Birthday’ in Style!

Happy Canada Day 2022 Wishes & Images

Canada Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Canada Day 2022 Reads: We Are Truly Blessed to Be Born in a Country Which Is So Prosperous and Growing. Happy Canada Day!

Canada Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Canada Day 2022 Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Canada Day As Our Country Adds Another Wonderful Year to Its Age.

Canada Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Canada Day 2022 Reads: National Day of Canada is the Occasion That Reminds Us How Far We’ve Come! Happy Canada Day.

Canada Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Canada Day 2022 Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes on the 1st of July. Have a Good Time With Your Family and Friends on The Cheery Occasion of Canada Day.

Canada Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Canada Day 2022 Reads: Happy Canada Day, Everyone! Let Us All Take a Moment to Look Back at Some of the Incredible Contributions of Canadians Throughout History.

While you send these greetings to your relatives on Canada Day 2022, it'll surely add a broad smile to their faces and fill their hearts with extreme pride and honour for their nation. So, take this moment to make your close ones feel special on this holiday and celebrate Fete du Canada with complete joy and happiness.

