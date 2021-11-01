Happy Kerala Day 2021! November 1 celebrates the birth of India's southernmost state as an independent state in the Republic of India. This occasion is also called Kerala Piravi and is a day of significance for all Keralites. On this day, residents not just rejoice in this as a day of independence but also share their pride with one another. We bring you a collection of Happy Kerala Day messages and Kerala Piravi images which you can send everyone and be a part of the celebration. Scroll on to find a beautiful collection of Kerala Piravi HD images and wallpapers, Happy Kerala Day 2021 messages and greetings along with beautiful photos and WhatsApp stickers.

On November 1, 1956, Kerala became a part of India as an independent state. Prior to this, the region was divided into three regions: Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. After the Indian Independence, there arose a strong need to make states on the basis of languages spoken in the region. On 1st November 1956, Kerala was reorganized as one such independent State along with other states of Haryana, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Kerala Piravi Day is a celebratory day that commemorates the momentous union of three provinces to form the state. People share good messages with beautiful images that convey the pride of the state. If you are looking for some greetings, messages and quotes to share on Kerala's formation day, we have made it easier for you. We bring you a collection of wishes and messages that convey the love for Kerala along with the happiness of this celebration. Kerala Piravi Day: 7 Beautiful Malayalam Songs That Celebrate the Charm and Diversity of God’s Own Country.

Kerala-Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Every Resident of the Gods Own Country a Very Happy Kerala Piravi.

Kerala day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: To Remind the Beautiful Memories and Colourful Dreams of the Past, Here Comes Another Year of Kerala Piravi.

Kerala day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Our Life Is Loaded With Colors I Trust This November First Will Add More Hues to Your Life. Happy Kerala Piravi.

Kerala Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: No Gift, No Sweets, No Flowers, No Decorated Cards, Just a Simple Kerala Piravi Wish but Straight From the Heart. Happy Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal!

Kerala Day wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Place That Is Known for Flawless and Dazzling Shorelines. A Land With the Appeal of Captivating Works of Art. A Land Favoured With the Unstoppable Force of Life. A Land Called God’s Very Own Nation Kerala. Cheerful Kerala Piravi.

Kerala has so much bounty of nature and beauty that it is rightly called 'God's Own Country'. We hope our collection of above pics with messages and quotes convey your wishes for this happy occasion. LatestLY wishes all its readers, Happy Kerala Day!

