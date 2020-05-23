How to Pray Eid Namaz at Home in Lockdown? Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Shares Tutorial Video Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 2020

Eid Namaz at home (Photo Credits: @irfanpathan_official/Instagram and Getty Images)

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is nearing its end and Muslims around the world will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr to make the beginning of Shawwal month. As per the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar observation, Ramzan is the ninth month followed by Shawwal. The Eid celebrations begin with congregation Eid prayers in the morning. However, this Eid it is going to be different as congregation prayers are not allowed due to the coronavirus crisis. So, in lockdown people have been advised to offer Eid namaz at home and avoid going to mosques. Eid Moon Sighting in India Today: Will Eid-al-Fitr be Celebrated on May 24? Hilal Committees to Take Final Call.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, shared a video on his Instagram account and urged people to offer Eid namaz at home. Pathan also said that based on one of the schools of thought of Islam, you can offer Eid namaz at home. And this video is for them. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak.

Here’s How to Pray Eid Namaz at Home in Lockdown by Irfan Pathan

View this post on Instagram #prayer #stayhome #lockdown #coronavirus A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on May 22, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

Traditional Eid namaz features Khutbah, a sermon in Arabic, as well. However, like Friday prayers Eid namaz Khutbah is not obligatory, and those looking to offer Eid prayers at home can skip it.

Pathan is quite active on social media and time and again, the former cricketer has raised awareness among his followers through his posts. Pathan and his elder brother Yusuf Pathan have been doing some relief work as well amid coronavirus pandemic.