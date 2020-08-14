Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 to mark the freedom the country received from the British forces. Indians celebrate the day remembering the efforts and sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Indians hoist the national flag, salute and sing the national anthem. Various cultural and traditional events are held across states celebrating the occasion. People wish each other saying Happy Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein. They also send Swatantrata Diwas 2020 wishes in Hindi to their loved ones. As we observe Independence Day 2020, we bring to you Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Hindi Wishes to send on the national festival. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

For almost 200 years, Indians were dominated by British colonisers beginning in 1757. Their control over the country came with the victory of English East India Company at the Battle of Plassey. It's the sacrifice of a number of freedom fighters that finally forced the foreign forces to leave the country. Indians remember the day with great pomp and fervour. People also dress in shades of saffron, white and green and prepare delicacies in the same colour. Meanwhile, here are Independence DayHindi wishes to send your loved ones. Happy 74th Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Status Videos, Quotes, Facebook Captions, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Hike Stickers and Telegram Status to Share on 15th August.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diya Hai Apna Jeevan, Bahaya Hai Apna Khoon…Is Aazadi Ke Liye Laakhon Ne Kiye Hain Apne Praan Nyochavar…Naman Hai Un Sab Veero Ko Jine Karan Hum Mana Rahe Hai Swatantrata Diwas.

Facebook Greetings Read: Aap Sabhi Deshvasiyon Ko Swatantrata Diwas Ki Dher Sari Shubhkamnaye! Jai Hind, Jai Bharat

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas Mein Hum Bhai – Bhai, Isi Bhavna Ko Dilon Mein Lekar, Apna Swatantrata Diwas Manaye, Aur Hum Bas Bharatiya Kahlaye, Swatantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Facebook Greetings Read: आप सभी देशवासियों को स्वतन्त्रता दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं! जय हिन्द...... जय भारत

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sanskar Aur Sanskriti Ki Shaan Mile Aise, Hindu Muslim Aur Hindostan Mile Aise, Hum Miljul Ke Rahe Aise Ki, Mandir Mein Allah Aur Masjid Mein Ram Mile Jaise. Jai Hind.

