We often go back to a restaurant for the memory of a good dish we had, all thanks to the chefs who makes it. October 20 is celebrated as International Chefs Day to thank and honour chefs who cook the tasty food that we love and often praise. Dr Bill Gallagher, a renowned chef and the former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (World Chefs), created International Chefs Day in 2004. Since its creation, the day has been used to celebrate the profession and healthy eating. Junior MasterChef Australia Contestant Dev Impressed Judges With His Indian Cuisines!

International Chefs Day 2020 campaign theme is Healthy Food for the Future. In the past, the central theme of International Chefs Day is 'How Healthy Food Works', 'Healthy Foods for Growing Up', 'Foods for Healthy Heroes' and 'Art on a Plate' among others. The day is also for chefs to pass on their knowledge of culinary skills to the next generation and to those who love cooking! National Taco Day 2020: From Its American Origin to World’s Biggest Taco, Here Are 5 Interesting Facts About Traditional Mexican Food Item.

WorldChefs.org described the theme of the year as, "In order to ensure a healthy planet for future generations, it is vital that we start teaching our children about the impact that production and consumption of food actually, have on the environment. It is for this reason that Nestlé Professional has recommended our theme for International Chefs Day this year be focused around sustainability and the environment." National Nutrition Week 2020: From Eggs to Spinach, Five Foods Kids Should Eat Regularly to Avoid Nutritional Deficiency.

You can spread awareness of International Chefs Day using the hashtag #InternationalChefsDay. You can participate int he day by preparing your favourite recipe at home or teaching someone a new dish. You can also post pictures of your favourite chef or some of their signature dish using the hashtag #InternationalChefsDay. 'Healthy Food for the Future' workshop will be held to promote eating good food. We wish you all chefs out there a Happy International Chefs Day!

