Junior MasterChef Australia has officially begun. After a nine-year break, the show has made a fantastic comeback with super talented little chefs. Tiny humans are making delicious recipes, putting the rest of us to shame. The show is so comforting, and it has already gained huge popularity on the first night of the show aired on Australian TV. Among the little chef contestants, is a 13-year-old Dev, born and raised in Australia. He managed to impress the judges with the cuisines he prepared with the top-notch presentation. He presented a platter of lamb Mughlai curry, with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebab in front of the judges. Mouth-watering, already? The judges were so impressed, and so are the desis. Indians are drooling over the delicious Indian platter, and they proudly cheered Dev as the video of the 13-YO surfaced on the internet. Little Chef Kobe Is Spreading Joy Worldwide, Thanks to His Insanely Cute Culinary Skills! Watch Videos of the One-Year-Old Boy Giving Netizens Daily Dose of Cuteness.

Both Dev and his buddying chef Laura managed to make their way to the hearts of the judges in the Junior MasterChef with their signature dishes. When Dev presented his feast in front of the judges, the platter looked so delicious. After eating the food, the judges called it authentic home-cooked food, something they could eat every day. Quite a compliment, right? When asked to Dev as to why he chose to cook these dishes, he can be heard saying that these recipes represent his heritage that he is proud of. After Chef Kobe, Here’s Grey, a 2-Year-Old Baby Whose ‘Thank You, Mama’ Videos Has Made Him Internet’s Favourite.

Watch the Video:

View this post on Instagram Nothing like a family dinner 🧡 #JrMasterChefAU A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:10am PDT

He also added that he learnt cooking from his mother. Internet could not stop drooling over the delicious desi platter. They cheered for Dev and his buddying chef Laura. "Such a great moment for Dev and what a way to make a mark! Super happy to see him on the show and can't wait to watch more of him!" reads one comment. "Gratitude DEV make us Indians proud," says another.

Both Dev and Laura were declared winners of the round in the first episode. They even won the prize of access to the Immunity Gong, which they can use to keep themselves safe when they are struggling in an elimination. We wish the kids, all the very best for the show. Whether they win or not, we are already proud of all the participants for being so creative and amazingly talented. Junior MasterChef Australia is the comfort show that we all want from television in 2020. Do you agree?

