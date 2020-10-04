National Taco Day is annually celebrated in the United States of America on October 4. This event is simply observed to promote the consumption of tacos and enjoy this yummiest food dish in different forms. A taco consists of small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling. The tortilla is then folded around the filling and eaten by hand. Taco can be made by chicken, beef, seafood and veggies. In Mexico, International Taco Day is celebrated on March 31 every year. On the occasion of National Taco Day, 2020, we will share with you interesting facts about this traditional Mexican cuisine which include its origin in America to the world's biggest taco. Taco Bell Shut Down in Pennsylvania College Avenue Has Students Doing Candlelit Vigil to Mourn (Watch Video)

Taco day is usually celebrated with taco parties for friends. There are many possible combinations. Start with a base filling of beef, chicken, fish, seafood, beans, or vegetables, then mix and match with your favourite toppings. The first recorded taco party was held in 1520 by Hernan Cortes, a Spanish conquistador. He and his fellow conquistadors showed up in the new world in 1519 and the local Aztecs introduced them to tacos. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of hard taco with beef consists of 226 calories. Now let us take a look at some facts about the taco.

Five Interesting Facts About Taco

1. Tacos were first bought to the United States in the year 1905 by refugees during the Mexican Revolution.

2. The words taco means 'light lunch' there are other translations too, such as 'plug' or 'wad'.

3. The first taco truck in the US is believed to have been opened by Raul Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who converted an old ice cream truck into a mobile taco restaurant in 1974.

4. As per Guinness World Record, the world’s biggest taco was made by the city of Mexicali in 2003. It was 35.9 feet long and weighed around 1182 pounds of grilled steak.

5. Americans eat tacos at any time of the day, however, in Mexico, they are available on the street usually in the morning or late at night, but from 12 noon to 6 pm, they are nowhere to be found.

On the occasion of National Taco Day 2020, come with up with your creative recipe and enjoy the same with your family and friends. Become part of this delicious day celebration by sharing pictures of you enjoying taco dish on social media.

