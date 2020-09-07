National Nutrition Week 2020 will be observed in India from September 1 to 7. This event is celebrated to raise awareness amongst the citizens about the importance of nutrition in our daily life. National Nutrition Week was launched by the Food and Nutrition Board in the year 1982. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, let's throw light on nutrition for kids. Unfortunately, we find children who face malnutrition, obesity, iron deficiency and other health-related problems. We bring you a list of foods that children should eat regularly to avoid nutritional deficiency. Here's What Children Should Eat to Avoid Anaemia.

Parents should ensure that their children eat clean and avoid outside junk food as much as possible. Don't make your children get used to eating ice cream, chips, burgers as they can make them obese. Motivate them to have healthy stuff by relating a particular food ingredient with a superhero or your child's favourite character. For example, tell them to eat spinach, as Popeye says, 'I am strong to the finish because I eat my spinach'. Just like adults, even children should be provided with proper macronutrient and micronutrient. This should include vital nutrients like vitamin C, iron, zinc, vitamin D, protein, carbohydrates, calcium and even healthy fats. Let us take a look at five food items which every kid should eat regularly for good health in the long run. Childhood Obesity: Can Malnutrition Make Children Obese?

Five Foods Kids Should Eat to Avoid Nutritional Deficiency

1. Eggs

Eggs For Breakfast (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eggs are a good source of protein, zinc, other minerals and healthy unsaturated fats. Every child should have two full eggs in the morning for breakfast for good strength and immunity. Eggs are also good for brain health due to the presence of vitamin B6, B12, folate and choline.

2. Chickpeas

Roasted Chickpeas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Serve your child with a plate of yummy chana masala by sprinkling some onions, coriander and lemon over it. Chickpeas, also known as chana, are rich in protein which your child needs for strength and growth.

3. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

This green leafy vegetable is a must for every child as it is rich in vitamin C, iron, vitamin K, vitamin A, manganese, folate, vitamin B6 to name a few. Including this veggie regularly in your children's diet will help avoid getting them into the state of anaemia. However, be sure to squeeze lemon on top of any spinach dish, as vitamin C in of this citric fruit helps absorb iron. Children can be given spinach in the form of dal palak, palak khichdi, palak curry, etc.

4. Whole Grains

Whole Grains (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Avoid giving your child food made out of refined flour. Make sure they stay away from stuff like samosa, kachori, etc. Instead, feed them with delicious whole wheat bread peanut butter sandwich or any parathas like paneer paratha, pyaaz paratha, ajwain paratha, aloo paratha to name a few. These dishes are made out of whole grains which provide the body with complex carbohydrates that will keep the child active and energetic.

5. Milk

Should You Drink Milk Before Going to Bed (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Your child should not stay away from milk as it is rich in calcium, protein, B vitamins which are responsible for the growth of body and hairs. Every kid should have two glasses of milk every day for a strong body. Sometimes, also serve children with turmeric milk as it will help strengthen the immune system.

Therefore, kids should have the above-mentioned foods daily in their diet for a healthy and strong body in the long run. Apart from this, also get your kid to develop the habit of eating fruits like apple, berries, oranges regularly for strong immunity. Nuts like almonds and walnuts should also be given to your child for good brain health. Be it adults or children, foods should not be just eaten to fill the stomach. It is important to check whether they fulfil the recommended daily intake of necessary nutrients or not. For better guidance of your family health, consult a dietician for a healthy meal plan.

