December 7 is observed as International Civil Aviation Day to promote the importance of civil aviation in our lives. International Civil Aviation Day 2020 falls on Monday. The day is celebrated across the globe to highlight the significance that aviation, especially international air travel, has brought in the social and economic development of the world.

International Civil Aviation Day 2020 Date and History:

The International Civil Aviation Day 2020 will be celebrated on December 7. It is observed annually and is organised by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) in different parts of the world. The first ICA Day was observed in 1994, to mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of Convention on ICA. In 1996, the United Nations officially declared December 7 as the Internation Civil Aviation Day.

What is the theme of 2020 International Civil Aviation Day?

The ICAO adopts a "special anniversary theme" for every five years, i.e 2014, 2019, 2024, etc. The theme until 2023 is “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

ICAO is a UN body which works toward improvement of international standards for aviation safety. On December 7, ICAO organises several activities and events such as seminars, news announcements and educational sessions on international civil aviation topics and various others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).