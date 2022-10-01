International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on October 1 to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. It also promotes fair coffee trade and raises awareness of the plight of coffee owners. Coffee beans have been found all over the world for more than 6,000 years. It has been consumed in various forms like drinks, candies, ice cream, etc. Coffee is one of the best drinks to keep you warm yet energized. Celebrating the versatile flavour of coffee on International Coffee Day, we at LatestLY bring you some amazing quotes, HD images and messages about coffee that you can share with all your coffee lover friends on this day. International Coffee Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know The History of This Day Dedicated to One of the Most Popular Beverages in the World.

The origin of International Coffee Day is unknown and hence Coffee Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. Coffee originated from Ethiopia somewhere around 700 AD. It made its way through Europe in 1560. It entered the north through Yemen in the 15th century and was known by the name of Mocha. In 2014, the International Coffee Organisation declared October 1 as International Coffee Day as an occasion to celebrate coffee as a beverage and raise awareness about coffee growers. This day is an opportunity for all coffee lovers to enjoy their favourite beverage. Here are beautiful quotes, HD images and messages

about our love for coffee that you can download and share with everyone you know to wish them on International Coffee Day 2022.

Today, coffee is a comforting drink for many. From enjoying a cup of coffee on a rainy evening to raising a toast with a coffee cocktail, people have found different ways of enjoying its versatile taste. Children are also a fan of coffee candies and ice creams and love to relish the irresistible taste. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Coffee Day 2022!

