Coffee lovers, take note! International Coffee Day is around the corner, and you have all the liberty to grab as much coffee as you desire! Be it morning or evening, coffee consumption for most of us has no boundaries. It is consumed and loved by people of all age groups who never mind saying ‘yes’ to coffee anytime and every time. So, how can we not celebrate the popular beverage that is one of the most favourite aromatic drinks worldwide? International Coffee Day celebrates the famous drink that never goes off track! The special day is observed annually on October 1 to promote the fair trade of coffee and spread the word about the plight of coffee cultivators. Ahead of International Coffee Day 2022, know about its history and significance. Learn about the International Coffee Day 2022 date and significance below.

International Coffee Day 2022 Date

As mentioned above, International Coffee Day 2022 will be celebrated on October 1, Saturday. It is observed to celebrate and promote coffee across the globe and bring to light the difficulties that farmers go through while growing coffee beans. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month.

International Coffee Day History and Significance

Coffee beans have been known to humankind for hundreds of years as they were widely scattered around the world, which made them famous among the public. While the exact origin of International Coffee Day is unknown, the first event was held in Japan by The All Japan Coffee Association in 1983. The United States first declared National Coffee Day in 1997 and later made it into an annual celebration in 2001. Countries such as Taiwan, Nepal and Indonesia also had different dates to celebrate National Coffee Day in their respective countries. However, the International Coffee Organisation picked the first official date as October 1, 2015. Since then, International Coffee Day has been observed as a global day to promote and celebrate coffee worldwide. Does Black Coffee Burn Belly Fat? How Caffeine Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos.

On this day, people come forward to celebrate the aromatic drink by preparing various beverages using some refreshing and experimental recipes. They visit cafes and restaurants that offer special discounts on International Coffee Day. The day also marks the need to educate people about the plight of coffee farmers and the economic instability that they face throughout the year. It is the perfect opportunity to thank all those behind the supply of coffee who feed the world with its relaxing and hydrating power.

