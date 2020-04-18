International Day for Monuments and Sites 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of World Heritage Day

Statue of Liberty (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy International Day for Monuments and Sites 2020: Who doesn’t love to travel? Travelling is considered to be one of the rising trends in the last few years. The observance of International Day for Monuments and Sites, also popularly known as World Heritage Day, is an annual international event which is about on travelling, with its primary focus on the rich culture, heritage, and history. There’s a lot to know about the World Heritage Day, and if you are looking for more information about its 2020 date, significance, history, theme, etc. then you have landed on the right article. From Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Statue, Eiffel Tower to Burj Khalifa, Here's How 6 Famous Monuments Around The World Lit Up to Thank Coronavirus Helpers (Check Pics and Videos)

What is the date of World Heritage Day 2020 and its history?

The World Heritage Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on April 18, which will fall on Saturday this time around. The first event of International Day for Monuments and Sites a.k.a. World Heritage Day, took place in the year 1983.

The World Heritage Day was first proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in the year 1982. However, it got approved in the UNESCO’s General Assembly the very next year, marking the beginning of the observation of International Day for Monuments and Sites.

What is the theme of World Heritage Day 2020?

Every year, there is an official them on which the entire International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated. The official theme for World Heritage 2020 is “Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, and Shared Responsibility”. Also, here’s a look at the themes of previous years of World Heritage Day:

2019: Rural landscapes

2018: Heritage for Generations

2017: Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism

2016: Heritage of Sport

2015: 50th anniversary of ICOMOS

What is the significance of World Heritage Day?

The occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites is an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate different cultures, heritage, and rich history. Every year, the day is celebrated with people involving themselves into scores of outdoor and indoor activities. There are group activities wherein people visit different monuments and heritage sites. From Humayun's Tomb to Rajarani Temple, These 10 Historical Monuments Timings Increased; Know New Opening and Closing Time.

The idea behind observing World Heritage Day is to make people of different geographical regions meet with each other and share knowledge about their culture, heritage, and history. It makes people of different communities know more about each other, and eventually promotes co-habitation. There are grandeur celebrations by ICOMOS in partnership with UNESCO around the world, where travel and history enthusiasts participate in such events whole-heartedly.

However, with Coronavirus pandemic suspending all the major sporting events and other functions, one would be waiting to see how the UNESCO and ICOMOS organise the World Heritage Day 2020 this time around. With April 18 nearing, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy World Heritage Day 2020’, and ‘Happy International Day for Monuments and Sites 2020’. We hope that you stay safe and maintain social distancing, and explore books and internet for more interesting kinds of stuff about classical monuments and UNESCO heritage sites around the world.