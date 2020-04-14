From Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Statue, Eiffel Tower to Burj Khalifa, Here's How 6 Famous Monuments Around The World Lit Up to Thank Coronavirus Helpers (Check Pics and Videos)

Coronavirus helpers solidarity light up (Photo Credits: Getty Images, Twitter)

The Coronavirus crisis has affected over a million people and claimed over a lakh lives worldwide. With no definite cure in sight, people everywhere are asked to remain indoors. It is the doctors, nurses, other medical workers who are constantly leading this battle of a pandemic by working round the clock. Not just the doctors, other workers from essential services like the police, media, groceries, transportation, etc are also working by risking their lives. And to honour them for their incredible work, different monuments from around the world have been lit up in a show of solidarity. The most recent is Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue which on the festive day of Easter was lit up as a doctor with messages displaying on it. Let us look at some of the recent examples when different monuments around the world were lit up to thank the coronavirus helpers. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Christ the Redeemer Statue was illuminated to look like a doctor to honour the health workers, the ones in the frontline of this COVID 19 crisis. Flags of other countries were projected along with slogans like "Stay at Home" on the arms of the statue. Pictures and videos from this display were shared online.

Watch Pics and Video of Christ the Redeemer Statue Dressed in Doctor:

On Easter Sunday, a doctor's uniform was projected onto the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, with "thank you" in multiple languages underneath. 📷Buda Mendes/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zls4FwqVRk — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) April 13, 2020

Here's a Video:

On Easter Sunday, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro lit up with messages that paid tribute to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/s16mW7Q5Rt — TIME (@TIME) April 13, 2020

England Monuments

Monuments across Sunderland city in England have been lit up in blue as a mark of honour to the NHS and social care workers working tirelessly to save lives. Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, the White lighthouse at Seaburn were some of the monuments lit up all blue every night to express gratitude towards the workers. UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour (See Pictures And Videos).

Check Pics Here:

We're so grateful to hardworking NHS staff, carers and key workers for everything they are doing during this crisis. We hope you hear our applause sound loud across the UK. #ClapForOurCarers Photo: Penshaw Monument lit up blue for the NHS pic.twitter.com/TRiNev7Jc1 — National Trust (@nationaltrust) April 9, 2020

Azadi Tower, Tehran

In Iran, the Azadi Tower in Tehran illuminated with flags of different nations and messages of hope on March 31. Calling out for solidarity to all the countries affected by the crisis, the tower lit up at night with messages like "we stand together", "we stand against coronavirus", "we stay strong".

Check The Photo Here:

Global suffering. The Azadi (Freedom) Tower in Tehran, Iran, is lit up with flags and messages of hope in solidarity with all the countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/V9kYy3nS48 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 1, 2020

Here's a Video:

Eiffel Tower, Paris

One of the most popular tourist spots in the world, the Eiffel Tower lies deserted owing to the crisis. But the monument paid a sparkling tribute to all the health workers. On March 28, the monument lit up with sparkling lights and the word "Merci" on it as a way to thank medical staff assissting in coronavirus situation. Coronavirus in France: Citizens Pay Nightly Tribute to Medical Heroes Fighting the Pandemic by Clapping for Them Every Night From Balconies (Watch Videos).

Watch Video of Eiffel Tower's Illumination:

WATCH: Eiffel Tower lit up with the word "MERCI" to thank medical staff assisting in coronavirus response. pic.twitter.com/UyyZKatbE2 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 27, 2020

Empire State Building, New York

The famous skyscraper in New York lit up like an ambulance to honour the first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak in the city. New York happens to be one of the worst-affected regions by Coronavirus. The city has recorded over 10,000 deaths to this disease.

Watch the Video Here:

On Monday night, New York’s Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance in honor of the first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the city’s coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/7x45KUcKqR — TIME (@TIME) March 31, 2020

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The world's tallest building is known for its illuminating on occasions several times. And during the fight against Coronavirus, it was lit up twice, first in a show of solidarity to Italy, when cases were peaking there. The skyscraper shined in colours of the flag of Itlay and a text reading "We are with you", as a sign of solidarity. They also gave a message of "Stay Home" a few days ago.

Watch the pics here:

@BurjKhalifa di Dubai, il celebre grattacielo più alto del mondo e simbolo degli Emirati Arabi Uniti, si è illuminato stasera con 🇮🇹 alternato alla scritta “Siamo con te”, in segno di solidarietà e amicizia con l’Italia nel comune impegno a vincere la sfida del #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tjVrnx1ecR — Italy in UAE (@ItalyinUAE) March 16, 2020

These are some of the examples of how people around the world are giving a louder message to honour the doctors, medical and health workers, those striving in the essential services through the famous monument and structures. It is these people who are braving their own safety just to keep others safe. One of the ways, you too can contribute is by just following the norms and staying away from getting infected.