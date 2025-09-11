The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, also known as World Ozone Day or simply Ozone Day, is an annual event that is observed on September 16 in several countries around the world. This global event was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1994, commemorating the signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in 1987. The Montreal Protocol is considered one of the most successful environmental agreements, leading to the phase-out of many ozone-depleting substances (ODS). This year, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 16. The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 theme is ‘From science to global action’. Earth's Ozone Layer is Healing With Global Efforts, Reversing Southern Jet Stream Damage.

We all know that the ozone layer acts as Earth’s shield, protecting life from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and depletion of the ozone layer increases the risk of skin cancer, cataracts, and damage to ecosystems. Under the Montreal Protocol, parties commit to reducing the consumption and production of ozone-depleting substances (ODS). In this article, let’s know more about the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 date, theme and the significance of the annual event.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 Date

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 16.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 Theme

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 theme is ‘From science to global action’.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer History

The scientific confirmation of the depletion of the ozone layer prompted the international community to establish a mechanism for cooperation to take action to protect the ozone layer. This was formalised in the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, which was adopted and signed by 28 countries on March 22, 1985. In September 1987, this led to the drafting of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

The main aim of the Montreal Protocol is to protect the ozone layer by taking measures to control total global production and consumption of substances that deplete it. In 1994, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed September 16 the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer by resolution 49/114.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer Significance

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is an important annual event that aims to encourage people to take appropriate measures to protect people and the planet from harmful UV radiation. Forty years ago, nations came together under the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and agreed to take appropriate measures.

