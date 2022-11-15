International Day for Tolerance was started by the United Nations General Assembly to understand the importance of tolerance and what exactly it means. According to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, tolerance means "building societies founded on respect for human rights, where fear, distrust and marginalization are supplanted by pluralism, participation and respect for differences." This day is thus observed with the aim to make the general public see tolerance as a staple of society. It celebrates open-mindedness and the need to understand other cultures and also raises awareness about incidents of intolerance in the world. It reminds us to practice being tolerant every day and not just on this one day. On International Day for Tolerance 2022, here’s everything you need to know about its date, history, significance and ways to observe this day. World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022 Date and Theme: Know History, Significance and Ways To Observe the Day That Links Science With Society.

Date and History of International Day for Tolerance

The UN celebrates this day every year on November 16 as that was the date when UNESCO created the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance in 1995. This was done to create awareness about tolerance for any and all governing and participating bodies. This day helps us to respect and appreciate the rich variety of cultures around the world and recognizes the human rights and fundamental freedom of others. UNESCO has also created an award to recognize achievements in promoting the spirit of tolerance or non-violence in the fields of science, culture, and the arts.

Significance of International Day for Tolerance

This day focuses on learning about intolerance across the world and the ways in which we can become more tolerant people to prevent violent and unfortunate situations. This day encourages people to come together and play an active role in the elimination of intolerance by spreading awareness. People can observe this day by learning about different cultures and understanding varying viewpoints to reflect on their perspectives.

