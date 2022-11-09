World Science Day for Peace and Development celebrates the role that science plays in promoting global peace and development. This day was approved by UNESCO’s Executive Body to raise awareness about how all the inventions of scientists have helped promote literacy, economic development, better nutrition and reduction of poverty for everyone in the world, among its many other contributions. The purpose of this day is to make our societies more sustainable by linking society more closely with science so that people are informed about the regular developments in science that affect everyone in the world. It highlights the importance of science in our daily lives and helps us embrace science and its discoveries. On World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022, know all about its date, theme, history, significance and ways to observe the day. National Science Day 2022: Netizens Share Quotes, Images And Messages.

Date and Theme of Science Day for Peace and Development

This observance to mark the positive impact of science on society is celebrated annually on November 10. The theme for 2022 is “Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development” in the context of the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development (2022).

History of World Science Day for Peace and Development

The purpose of this day is to make everyone understand the role of science and technology in society. The first World Conference on Science was organised by UNESCO and International Council for Science in 1999 in Hungary, where a need was felt to educate society about the role of science, and it was decided to dedicate this special day to science. An action plan was developed called Science Agenda — Framework for Action. The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide in 2002 and in preparation, regular updates about the latest developments in science were started for people in 2001.

Significance and Ways to Observe The Day

This day aims to promote peace and sustainable development. It highlights the need to educate the general public about the latest discoveries in science to help get society closer to science. On this day, teachers, scientists and researchers get together to help people improve their daily lives with the help of science. This day also helps scientists share information and resources to reduce the costs of experimentation in other countries. You can observe this day by participating in a science contest or learning science through online and offline courses to understand more about how it benefits us.

