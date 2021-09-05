Charity is one of the habits that each of us needs to have but is often self-learnt or instilled by our peers. Helping those in need when you are able is crucial in building a kind and considerate society. The celebration of International Day of Charity propagates this message. International Day of Charity 2021 will be celebrated on September 5. This annual observance helps many people receive a much-needed push to indulge in this act that helps those in need and increases empathy and compassion in people. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Charity 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is International Day of Charity 2021?

International Day of Charity is celebrated on September 5 every year. The United Nations General Assembly declared this annual observance in 2012. First observed by the Hungarian Parliament and Government in 2011 as a Hungarian civil society initiative, this celebration has gained momentum worldwide in the following years.

Significance of International Day of Charity Celebration

The celebration of International Day of Charity focuses on providing a platform for all different charities and causes to increase awareness and urge people to give. The act of charity is crucial in building compassion and making society stronger and happier. The date of International Day of Charity is equally important as it marks the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. A Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1979, Mother Teresa dedicated her life to the well-being of others.

International Day of Charity celebrations is significant in the current world where we see an alarming rise in unemployment, despair and overall hurt and suffering. By choosing to indulge in charity work and just dedicating your time or money towards the betterment of others, you can play a crucial role in making this world better. And we hope that this International Day of Charity, you choose to do just that. Happy International Day of Charity 2021!

