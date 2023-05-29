Every year, the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is observed on May 29. The global event pays tribute to all the men and women who have served and continue to serve in United Nations peacekeeping operations for their high level of professionalism, dedication, and courage and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace. For 75 years now, the United Nations peacekeepers have worked to save and change lives in the world’s most fragile political and security situations. Assam Witnessing New Era of Peace and Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

According to records, over two million uniformed and civilian personnel have helped countries to transition from war to peace since 1948. As we celebrate the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2023 Date

In 2023, the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers will be observed on Monday, May 29.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers History

The General Assembly, in its resolution 57/129, designated May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on December 11, 2002. The day was established after an official request of the Ukrainian Peacekeepers Association and the Government of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly. The date, May 29, marks the anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in 1948 to monitor the ceasefire after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which was the first ever UN peacekeeping mission.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers Significance

On International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, countries and governments of the world pay tribute to the bravery of all the men and women serving in UN peacekeeping operations. There are also observances around the world where countries honour their own peacekeepers abroad. The UN also organizes festivals, discussion forums, and memorials. It is seen and believed that by working with local communities, peacekeepers help prevent conflict, protect civilians, and strengthen human rights to build sustainable peace.

