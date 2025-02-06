Every year, the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is observed on February 6 around the world. The annual event aims to raise awareness and calls for efforts to eliminate female genital mutilation, a harmful practice that violates the human rights, health, and dignity of girls and women worldwide. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is marked as part of the UN's efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation. It was established by the United Nations in 2003.

FGM involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons, often rooted in deep-seated cultural, religious, or social norms. It can lead to severe physical and psychological consequences, including chronic pain, infections, childbirth complications, and trauma. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2025 Date

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2025 Theme

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2025 Theme is ‘Step up the Pace’

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation History

On February 6, 2003, Stella Obasanjo, the First Lady of Nigeria and spokesperson for the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation, made an official declaration on ‘Zero Tolerance to FGM’ in Africa. She made a declaration during a conference organized by the Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (IAC). Soon after, the UN Sub-Commission on Human Rights adopted this day as an international awareness day.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated February 6 as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, with the aim to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Significance

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation serves as a global call to action for governments, civil society, health organisations, and communities across the globe to strengthen policies, support survivors, and promote education to end FGM. The observance continues to be practiced every year on February 6 and will be greatly pursued by the UN and other social activism parties in efforts to eliminate FGM by the year 2030.

