International Friendship Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: International Day of Friendship or International Friendship Day is observed every year on July 30. This event is dedicated to celebrating friendships. The idea of Friendship Day was proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations in the year 2011. It stated that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. On April 27, 2011, the UN declared that International Friendship Day will be celebrated on July 30 every year. International Day of Friendship also known as Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. On International Friendship Day 2020, send across lovely Happy Friendship Day wishes, International Friendship Day HD images, International Day of Friendship Facebook greetings, Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers, Friendship Day SMS, Friendship Day 2020 GIF messages to shower love on your friends. When Is International Day of Friendship 2020? Date, History and Significance to Know About the UN Observance That Encourages Peace and Solidarity Globally.

The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This day is usually observed by giving greeting cards, gifts, chocolates and tying friendship band on your friend's wrist. Various functions are also organised to celebrate Friendship Day, however, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation social distancing has to be maintained and there are very fewer chances of any outdoor celebration taking place.

Also, on the International Day of Friendship 2020, you might not be able to meet your friend physically. However, you can send across your feeling to your friends and appreciate his presence in virtual ways. You can do a free download of International Friendship Day 2020 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages from below to greet your friend on this lovely day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re Annoying. You’re Weird. You’re Crazy. You’re Stupid. You’re… Just Like Me. Happy International Day of Friendship 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friendship Is the Purest of All Relation. If You Ever Find a Friend Who Is True and Honest, Be Thankful and Don’t Ever Let Him Go. Happy International Friendship Day to All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Most Cheerful Person Who Always Boost Me to Grow and Who Always Lead Me My Way, to You My Friend, Happy International Friendship Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have No Words to Describe How I Feel to Have a Friend Like You. Thank You for Being My Best Friend in Life. Happy Friendship Day!

