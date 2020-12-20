Almost every month, there are events dedicated to raising awareness of specific and taboo topics. However, during the end of every year, we observe a global event which reminds us about the importance of solidarity. International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year in December, to celebrate the world’s unity in diversity. The day aims to lift people out of poverty, hunger and disease, building on a foundation of global cooperation and solidarity. In this article, we bring you more details about observing International Human Solidarity Day 2020. Know the date, this year’s theme, history and significance of the day celebrating our unity in diversity.

International Human Solidarity Day 2020 Date and Theme

The International Human Solidarity Day 2020 is on December 20. Every year, there are specific themes dedicated to it. This year’s theme has not been announced yet, but the day is extremely significant.

International Human Solidarity Day: History and Significance

The United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2002, established the World Solidarity Fund. The Fund was set up in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. The objective is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in countries. On December 22, in 2005, the assembly identified solidarity as a universal value. It was in this regard, that the UN announced December 20, of each year to observe as International Human Solidarity Day, honouring the establishment of the World Solidarity Fund.

The day is extremely significant as it is a reminder to the government to respect their commitment to international agreements, to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity, encourage debate on ways to promote the same to eradicate poverty across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).