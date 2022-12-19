Every year, International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD) is observed on December 20. It is an international annual Unity Day of the United Nations and its member states. The main goal of International Human Solidarity Day is to recognize the universal value of solidarity by making member states aware of global objectives and initiatives to reduce poverty. The day also aims to formulate and share poverty reduction strategies of independent nations worldwide. The World Solidarity Fund and United Nations Development Programme promote the special day, which focuses on achieving goals set for worldwide poverty eradication. As we observe International Human Solidarity Day 2022, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. World Population Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, UN’s Goal and Significance of Celebrating the Occasion That Raises Awareness About Global Population Issues.

History of International Human Solidarity Day

The history of International Human Solidarity Day dates to 2005. International Human Solidarity Day was established under the UN Millennium Declaration, which determines an individual's civil and political rights in the modern era. This is achieved by establishing foreign relations between the member states and the UN. It was introduced by the General Assembly during the 2005 World Summit and formally established on December 22, 2005, by resolution 60/209, which recognized solidarity as a fundamental and universal value.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on December 22, 2005, by resolution 60/209, identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values that should underlie relations between people in the Twenty-first century. In this regard, the UNGA decided to observe December 20 each year as International Human Solidarity Day.

Also, by resolution 57/265, the General Assembly, on December 20, 2002, had established the World Solidarity Fund, which was set up in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. Its objective is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries, in particular among the poorest segments of their populations.

Significance of International Human Solidarity Day

International Human Solidarity Day is an important day where an individual can participate or celebrate the day either by contributing to education or helping the poor or physically or mentally disabled.

According to the United Nations, International Human Solidarity Day is a day to celebrate our unity in diversity, a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements, a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity and a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

