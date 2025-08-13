International Lefthanders Day celebrates the uniqueness and creativity of left-handed individuals across the globe. Observed annually, this day highlights the challenges left-handers face and promotes awareness about the need for more left-handed-friendly tools and environments. International Lefthanders Day 2025 is on August 13. The day further spreads awareness on issues faced by left-handers. But what is the history of International Lefthanders Day 2025? Why is the day celebrated? Did you know these interesting facts about the left-handers? In the article below, we bring you International Lefthanders Day 2025 date, history, significance and facts to celebrate the day. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

International Lefthanders Day 2025 Date

International Lefthanders Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 13.

International Lefthanders Day History and Significance

International Lefthanders Day was first observed in 1992 by the Left-Handers Club, an organisation in the UK, to raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed. As per the historical records, the day was started by Dean R Campbell, founder of the Left-Handers Club. Over time, it has gained worldwide recognition, sparking events, meet-up, and awareness campaigns in several countries.

International Lefthanders Day aims to highlight the daily struggles left-handers face in a predominantly right-handed world. Historically, left-handedness was seen as unusual or even “wrong” in some cultures; this day helps challenge such outdated beliefs. The day further encourages schools, companies and product designers to consider left-handers in planning, education and manufacturing.

International Lefthanders Day: Interesting Facts

Did you know that around 10 percent of the world’s population is left-handed?

In Latin, ‘sinister’ means ‘left,’ which contributed to the old stigma against left-handers. Many cultures historically considered the left hand ‘unlucky’ or ‘unclean.’

International Lefthanders Day date of August 13 was chosen intentionally for its connection to ‘unlucky’ superstitions, turning it into a day of pride instead.

The famous left-handers include Mahatma Gandhi, Barack Obama, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Mark Twain, Sachin Tendulkar, Rafael Nadal, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Amitabh Bachchan.

International Lefthanders Day is a reminder to celebrate differences, create inclusive spaces, and appreciate the distinct strengths of left-handed individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 06:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).